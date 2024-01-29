Jefferies lifts Keycorp [KEY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Keycorp [NYSE: KEY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.89% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.24%. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 9:15 AM that KeyBank Invests More than $1.1 million to Support Several Non-Profit Organizations in the Capital Region.

Funding is lifting up and amplifying efforts that are strengthening communities through workforce training, financial education and economic development.

In 2023, the KeyBank Foundation invested a total of $1,120,000 in several non-profit organizations in the Capital Region to support workforce development and community initiatives. These grants are part of KeyBank’s commitment to invest $40 billion in the communities it serves and support diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Over the last 12 months, KEY stock dropped by -19.97%. The one-year Keycorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.78. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 1.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.73 billion, with 936.56 million shares outstanding and 932.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.69M shares, KEY stock reached a trading volume of 15124928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Keycorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $15.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Keycorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keycorp is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.12.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

Keycorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.91 for Keycorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.60, while it was recorded at 14.45 for the last single week of trading, and 11.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keycorp Fundamentals:

Keycorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

KEY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keycorp posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keycorp go to -5.80%.

Keycorp [KEY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.