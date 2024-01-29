HP Inc [HPQ] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $35

HP Inc [NYSE: HPQ] gained 0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $30.00 price per share at the time. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that CES 2024: HP Transforms Consumer Portfolio to Power the Personal.

Spectre PCs with AI built in and HP and Poly peripherals adapt, optimize, and customize all the ways you live with technology.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.56M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 9325966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HP Inc [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $31.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for HP Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 10.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for HPQ stock

HP Inc [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.68 for HP Inc [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.50, while it was recorded at 29.60 for the last single week of trading, and 29.57 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc [HPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

HP Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

HP Inc [HPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HP Inc posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc go to 7.73%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HP Inc [HPQ]

The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.