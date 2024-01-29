CVS Health Corp [CVS] moved up 1.40: Why It’s Important

CVS Health Corp [NYSE: CVS] gained 1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $73.00 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM that CVS Health adds two new renewable energy projects with Constellation.

The two investments will reduce the company’s carbon footprint by nearly 114,000 metric tons annually.

CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced two agreements that total 264,000-megawatt hours with Constellation to purchase zero-emission, renewable energy equivalent to the annual electricity use of nearly 1,000 CVS Health locations in California, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.92M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 11611025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CVS Health Corp [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $89.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for CVS Health Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corp is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for CVS stock

CVS Health Corp [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for CVS Health Corp [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.31, while it was recorded at 73.64 for the last single week of trading, and 71.44 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CVS Health Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVS Health Corp posted 1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corp go to 2.35%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CVS Health Corp [CVS]

The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.