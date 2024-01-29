Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] is -1.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [NASDAQ: CRKN] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.14. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Crown Electrokinetics Issues Letter to Shareholders.

Electrokinetic Film Team Reaches Major Milestone on Mastering.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in constructing fiber optic networks, today released the following letter to its shareholders.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp stock has also gained 20.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRKN stock has declined by -43.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -96.49% and lost -1.76% year-on date.

The market cap for CRKN stock reached $1.83 million, with 12.64 million shares outstanding and 12.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, CRKN reached a trading volume of 18114909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRKN shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRKN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

CRKN stock trade performance evaluation

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.75. With this latest performance, CRKN shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1508, while it was recorded at 0.1167 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4256 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRKN.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRKN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRKN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.