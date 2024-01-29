American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] moved down -1.50: Why It’s Important

American Airlines Group Inc [NASDAQ: AAL] closed the trading session at $15.13. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM that American Airlines reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results, including:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.12 percent and weekly performance of 10.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 37.09M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 45071723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

AAL stock trade performance evaluation

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.76. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.51, while it was recorded at 14.41 for the last single week of trading, and 14.21 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

American Airlines Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc go to 48.70%.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.