Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] is -5.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hormel Foods Corp. [NYSE: HRL] price surged by 0.07 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 11:12 AM that The Makers of the HERDEZ® Brand Announce Partnership with LPGA Golfer Megan Khang.

Three-time Solheim Cup competitor joins forces with Mexico’s favorite salsa brand.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The makers of HERDEZ® brand salsa, the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and a growing staple in kitchens across the United States, are proud to announce their partnership with Megan Khang, member of the LPGA Tour since 2016. Khang has posted 37 top-10 finishes in her career, and has represented Team USA at the 2019, 2021 and 2023 Solheim Cup. The partnership was inspired by Khang’s love of Mexican food, as well as her energetic, optimistic outlook on life.

The one-year HRL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.23. The average equity rating for HRL stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $30.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corp. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HRL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, HRL shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.06 for Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.77, while it was recorded at 30.51 for the last single week of trading, and 36.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hormel Foods Corp. Fundamentals:

Hormel Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

HRL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hormel Foods Corp. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corp. go to 8.20%.

Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HRL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HRL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.