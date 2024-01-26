why Huntsman Corp [HUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.00

Huntsman Corp [NYSE: HUN] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.45. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Huntsman Updates Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook; To Discuss Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on February 22, 2024; Results to be Released After Market Close on February 21, 2024.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) now expects fourth quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $40 million to $45 million compared to our original guidance range of $65 million to $90 million as communicated on October 31, 2023. The lower range compared to prior guidance is primarily due to continued pressure in our Polyurethanes segment, including lower equity earnings and the negative impact of an unplanned outage during the quarter at the Rotterdam, Netherlands facility, which has now been resolved. These are preliminary results and are subject to completion of the corporation’s annual audit process.

Huntsman Corporation will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. Following some opening remarks, the call will move into a question and answer session.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2611472 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntsman Corp stands at 2.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for HUN stock reached $4.26 billion, with 183.63 million shares outstanding and 164.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 2611472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntsman Corp [HUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Huntsman Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corp is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 34.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

How has HUN stock performed recently?

Huntsman Corp [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.80. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for Huntsman Corp [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.74, while it was recorded at 23.90 for the last single week of trading, and 25.63 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corp [HUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Huntsman Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

Earnings analysis for Huntsman Corp [HUN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntsman Corp posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corp go to -14.33%.

Insider trade positions for Huntsman Corp [HUN]

The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.