why Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.27

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] gained 4.47% on the last trading session, reaching $37.42 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Alaska Air Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

Announced agreement to acquire Hawaiian Airlines.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, ALK reached a trading volume of 4983634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $50.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.99.

Trading performance analysis for ALK stock

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.04. With this latest performance, ALK shares dropped by -8.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.55 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.19, while it was recorded at 35.75 for the last single week of trading, and 41.62 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 16.84%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.