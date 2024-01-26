Wall Street Analyst Initiated Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.11%. The company report on January 15, 2024 at 1:39 PM that Valley National Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, January 25th at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s fourth quarter 2023 earnings. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI59917997f3234eb9aaa8c602edb76061 to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Over the last 12 months, VLY stock dropped by -3.91%. The one-year Valley National Bancorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.82. The average equity rating for VLY stock is currently 2.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.48 billion, with 506.37 million shares outstanding and 427.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, VLY stock reached a trading volume of 6100569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $11.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.04.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.11. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.76 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 10.51 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valley National Bancorp posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.