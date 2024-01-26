Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] is 1.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] gained 3.36% or 0.93 points to close at $28.62 with a heavy trading volume of 2943767 shares. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 5:15 PM that Alexander’s Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date, Anticipated Common Stock Declaration Dates and Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call.

Alexander’s also announced that it expects its Board of Directors to declare a quarterly common stock dividend on February 7, 2024. Alexander’s anticipates that its Board will also declare common stock dividends on or around May 1, 2024, July 31, 2024 and October 30, 2024.

The daily chart for VNO points out that the company has recorded 31.22% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, VNO reached to a volume of 2943767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $24.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.69.

Trading performance analysis for VNO stock

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.06. With this latest performance, VNO shares dropped by -1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.92 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.71, while it was recorded at 27.93 for the last single week of trading, and 20.97 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vornado Realty Trust posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock