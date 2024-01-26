Virtu Financial Inc [VIRT] Stock trading around $17.46 per share: What’s Next?

Virtu Financial Inc [NASDAQ: VIRT] plunged by -$1.74 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $17.46. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Virtu Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Virtu Financial Inc stock has also loss -6.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIRT stock has declined by -4.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.58% and lost -13.82% year-on date.

The market cap for VIRT stock reached $1.58 billion, with 98.55 million shares outstanding and 85.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 872.27K shares, VIRT reached a trading volume of 3193716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Virtu Financial Inc [VIRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRT shares is $21.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Virtu Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virtu Financial Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIRT in the course of the last twelve months was 2.63.

VIRT stock trade performance evaluation

Virtu Financial Inc [VIRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, VIRT shares dropped by -14.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.37 for Virtu Financial Inc [VIRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.11, while it was recorded at 18.60 for the last single week of trading, and 18.41 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Virtu Financial Inc [VIRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virtu Financial Inc posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virtu Financial Inc go to -2.30%.

Virtu Financial Inc [VIRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VIRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VIRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VIRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.