Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] Stock trading around $241.57 per share: What’s Next?

Union Pacific Corp. [NYSE: UNP] plunged by -$0.76 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $241.57. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:45 AM that Union Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Fourth quarter earnings per diluted share of $2.71, up 1%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Union Pacific Corp. stock has also gained 1.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNP stock has inclined by 17.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.50% and lost -1.65% year-on date.

The market cap for UNP stock reached $147.26 billion, with 612.39 million shares outstanding and 607.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 4094603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Union Pacific Corp. [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $253.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corp. is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

UNP stock trade performance evaluation

Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.30 for Union Pacific Corp. [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 234.11, while it was recorded at 241.92 for the last single week of trading, and 214.93 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corp. [UNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Union Pacific Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Union Pacific Corp. posted 2.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corp. go to 6.36%.

Union Pacific Corp. [UNP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UNP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UNP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.