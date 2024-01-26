Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] Revenue clocked in at $10.18 billion, down -6.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [NYSE: PEG] price surged by 0.86 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:30 PM that PSEG Elects Ricardo G. Pérez to Board of Directors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) today announced that Ricardo (Ric) G. Pérez has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective January 22, 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Pérez’s election is part of PSEG’s commitment to safe and reliable nuclear energy. A retired energy executive with more than 35 years of industry experience, Pérez held the leadership roles at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) of senior vice president and chief administrative officer and senior vice president, Nuclear Operations Support and Projects from 2013 to 2017. Prior to TVA, Pérez served the Westinghouse Electric Company from 1981 to 2013, including as president and chief operating officer from 2010 to 2013.

The one-year PEG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.3. The average equity rating for PEG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $65.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEG in the course of the last twelve months was 38.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

PEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, PEG shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.89 for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.75, while it was recorded at 57.84 for the last single week of trading, and 61.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

PEG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. go to 5.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.