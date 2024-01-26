Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT] stock Upgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $45

Planet Fitness Inc [NYSE: PLNT] slipped around -0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $70.11 at the close of the session, down -0.27%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Planet Fitness Announces Key Year-End Metrics.

Membership Growth of 1.7 Million since Year End of 2022 Full Year System-Wide Same Store Sales Increase of 8.7% 165 New Planet Fitness StoresEquipment placed in 135 new franchised locations.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company to discuss operating metrics in fireside chat at the ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, PLNT reached a trading volume of 2767556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLNT shares is $78.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Planet Fitness Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Fitness Inc is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLNT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.95.

How has PLNT stock performed recently?

Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.42. With this latest performance, PLNT shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.06, while it was recorded at 72.37 for the last single week of trading, and 64.94 for the last 200 days.

Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Planet Fitness Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.98.

Earnings analysis for Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Planet Fitness Inc posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLNT.

Insider trade positions for Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT]

The top three institutional holders of PLNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PLNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PLNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.