Northcoast slashes price target on Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] – find out why.

Costco Wholesale Corp [NASDAQ: COST] loss -0.96% or -6.61 points to close at $679.90 with a heavy trading volume of 2745954 shares. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Costco currently operates 872 warehouses, including 600 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 108 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 33 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, six in China, four in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

The daily chart for COST points out that the company has recorded 22.82% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, COST reached to a volume of 2745954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $676.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corp is set at 9.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 34.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for COST stock

Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 638.51, while it was recorded at 688.30 for the last single week of trading, and 562.33 for the last 200 days.

Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Costco Wholesale Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Costco Wholesale Corp posted 3.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corp go to 8.77%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]

The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.