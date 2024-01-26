Mastercard Incorporated [MA] Revenue clocked in at $24.39 billion, up 2.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] price plunged by -0.43 percent to reach at -$1.9. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 2:20 PM that It’s Time for Industry Leaders To Start Using AI for Good; Here’s How.

By Shamina Singh, Founder & President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and Executive Vice President, Sustainability at Mastercard.

The one-year MA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.66. The average equity rating for MA stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $467.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 4.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 64.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 39.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

MA Stock Performance Analysis:

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, MA shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.43 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 418.66, while it was recorded at 438.16 for the last single week of trading, and 396.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mastercard Incorporated Fundamentals:

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

MA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mastercard Incorporated posted 2.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 20.76%.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.