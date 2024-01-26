Market cap of Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] reaches 59.72B – now what?

Marathon Petroleum Corp [NYSE: MPC] gained 1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $157.27 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 3:50 PM that Our People: Q&A With Marine Terminal Operator Roxanna Barrera.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 2911210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $167.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corp is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.60, while it was recorded at 154.75 for the last single week of trading, and 136.58 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marathon Petroleum Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Petroleum Corp posted 6.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corp go to -14.35%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]

The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MPC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MPC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.