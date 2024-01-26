International Paper Co. [IP] Is Currently 4.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

International Paper Co. [NYSE: IP] gained 4.06% on the last trading session, reaching $37.65 price per share at the time. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM that International Paper Partners With Wreaths Across America To Remember Fallen Veterans.

On National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, December 16, 2023, International Paper (IP) was proud to support Wreaths Across America (WAA) in remembrance to honor our veterans. IP donated $50,000 to sponsor nearly 3,000 wreaths, 16,000 wreath boxes, aid in transportation to Arlington National Cemetery (ANC) and volunteers to lay wreaths at headstones of our nation’s fallen heroes at national cemeteries across the nation. WAA has been a loyal customer of IP’s Auburn Box Plant for more than 13 years, and each year, IP produces nearly 350,000 boxes for the program. Now, as we look back on Wreaths Out Day, January 20, 2024, the annual removal of wreaths at ANC marks another milestone of all efforts made by those who have served.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“The year-round mission to Remember, Honor and Teach grows each year all across the country, thanks to the many hearts and hands that help share it and support it,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “International Paper has long played an important part in this program, and has grown their support as we have grown, for which we are very grateful.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 3794424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Paper Co. [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $39.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for International Paper Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Co. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for IP stock

International Paper Co. [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for International Paper Co. [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.07, while it was recorded at 36.69 for the last single week of trading, and 34.13 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Co. [IP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

International Paper Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.75.

International Paper Co. [IP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Co. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Co. go to 19.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at International Paper Co. [IP]

The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.