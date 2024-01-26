Icosavax Inc [ICVX] moved down -0.13: Why It’s Important

Icosavax Inc [NASDAQ: ICVX] closed the trading session at $15.30. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 2:05 AM that Icosavax, Inc. Announces Agreement to be Acquired by AstraZeneca.

– Icosavax stockholders to receive $15.00 per share in cash at closing plus non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) of up to $5.00 per share -.

– Representing a total equity value of up to $1.1 billion including the CVR -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.92 percent and weekly performance of -1.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 76.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 144.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 838.56K shares, ICVX reached to a volume of 3470299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Icosavax Inc [ICVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICVX shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Icosavax Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icosavax Inc is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58.

ICVX stock trade performance evaluation

Icosavax Inc [ICVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, ICVX shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for Icosavax Inc [ICVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 15.31 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Icosavax Inc [ICVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Icosavax Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.06 and a Current Ratio set at 18.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Icosavax Inc [ICVX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Icosavax Inc posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICVX.

Icosavax Inc [ICVX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ICVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ICVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ICVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.