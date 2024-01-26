Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] fell -5.54% so far this year. What now?

Genworth Financial Inc [NYSE: GNW] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.31. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call for February 22.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it will issue its earnings release containing fourth quarter results after the market closes on February 21, 2024. A conference call will be held on February 22, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter’s results.

Genworth’s earnings release, summary presentation and financial supplement will be available through the company’s website, http://investor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2438569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genworth Financial Inc stands at 2.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.50%.

The market cap for GNW stock reached $2.85 billion, with 495.00 million shares outstanding and 444.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 2438569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.33.

How has GNW stock performed recently?

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 6.28 for the last single week of trading, and 5.84 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genworth Financial Inc posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]

The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.