Freshworks Inc [FRSH] fell -6.81% so far this year. What now?

Freshworks Inc [NASDAQ: FRSH] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $21.89. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Freshworks to Participate in 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

An audio webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com.

Freshworks Inc stock has also loss -1.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRSH stock has inclined by 17.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.73% and lost -6.81% year-on date.

The market cap for FRSH stock reached $6.45 billion, with 162.83 million shares outstanding and 157.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, FRSH reached a trading volume of 2980832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $25.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRSH in the course of the last twelve months was 121.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.24.

Freshworks Inc [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, FRSH shares dropped by -8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for Freshworks Inc [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.49, while it was recorded at 21.75 for the last single week of trading, and 18.68 for the last 200 days.

Freshworks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.24 and a Current Ratio set at 4.24.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Freshworks Inc posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc go to 30.00%.

The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.