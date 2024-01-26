Fox Corporation [FOXA] Revenue clocked in at $14.93 billion, up 8.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Fox Corporation [NASDAQ: FOXA] surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $32.13. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 10:19 AM that OutKick Adds Tyrus to Host a New Show.

OutKick announced that FOX News contributor, New York Times best-selling author and former professional wrestler, Tyrus, will join the platform to host a show entitled Maintaining with Tyrus.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The first episode will launch on Thursday, February 1st featuring a sit down with Talk TV host Piers Morgan followed by interviews with Wolf of Wall Street inspiration Jordan Belfort and How America Works host Mike Rowe. Maintaining with Tyrus will not only highlight Tyrus’s electric and humorous commentary but will provide in-depth interviews with some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and pop culture.

Fox Corporation stock has also gained 4.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FOXA stock has inclined by 5.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.08% and gained 8.29% year-on date.

The market cap for FOXA stock reached $15.61 billion, with 262.90 million shares outstanding and 248.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, FOXA reached a trading volume of 2876230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fox Corporation [FOXA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXA shares is $35.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXA stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Fox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fox Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOXA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.81.

FOXA stock trade performance evaluation

Fox Corporation [FOXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, FOXA shares gained by 7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.13 for Fox Corporation [FOXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.19, while it was recorded at 31.47 for the last single week of trading, and 31.79 for the last 200 days.

Fox Corporation [FOXA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.81 and a Current Ratio set at 2.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fox Corporation [FOXA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fox Corporation posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Corporation go to 0.80%.

Fox Corporation [FOXA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FOXA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FOXA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FOXA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.