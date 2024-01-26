For Rackspace Technology Inc [RXT], Analyst sees a rise to $1.40. What next?

Rackspace Technology Inc [NASDAQ: RXT] closed the trading session at $1.71. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 1:35 PM that Rackspace Technology Releases Commitment to Sustainability Report.

2023 progress includes reducing carbon footprint, advancing the company’s sustainable technology partnerships, workforce empowerment, and impactful community contributions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.50 percent and weekly performance of 5.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, RXT reached to a volume of 2716022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rackspace Technology Inc [RXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXT shares is $2.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXT stock is a recommendation set at 3.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Rackspace Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rackspace Technology Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

RXT stock trade performance evaluation

Rackspace Technology Inc [RXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, RXT shares dropped by -3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.56 for Rackspace Technology Inc [RXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6466, while it was recorded at 1.8400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8089 for the last 200 days.

Rackspace Technology Inc [RXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rackspace Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rackspace Technology Inc [RXT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rackspace Technology Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXT.

Rackspace Technology Inc [RXT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RXT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RXT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.