For Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG], Analyst sees a rise to $36. What next?

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [NYSE: IPG] gained 2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $32.92 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 11:32 AM that MCCANN WORLDGROUP HARNESSES META CERTIFICATION TO SCALE SOCIAL EXPERTISE ACROSS APAC.

McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific has kicked off the new year by boosting its social-first thinking, becoming the largest creative network in the region to be Meta Creative Strategy certified, as agencies in Singapore, India and Japan receive this accolade.

The Creative Strategy Profession certification evaluates advanced competencies in strategic skills essential for developing insight-driven creative briefs, enhancing the impact of mobile creative, and achieving better outcomes across Meta technologies. While initially designed for strategists, the program has garnered widespread interest. Certified employees have not just come from the strategy domain but also from disciplines such as account-management and creative across various APAC markets that include India, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Japan and Taiwan.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 3177368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $35.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for IPG stock

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.00 for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.69, while it was recorded at 32.28 for the last single week of trading, and 33.51 for the last 200 days.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. go to 4.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]

The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.