Cigna Group [CI] stock Upgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $372

Cigna Group [NYSE: CI] loss -1.95% on the last trading session, reaching $298.57 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 9:15 AM that The Cigna Group announces leadership changes to continue driving growth.

Brian Evanko to continue as Chief Financial Officer, will serve as new President and CEO of Cigna Healthcare.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ann Dennison to join The Cigna Group as Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, CI reached a trading volume of 2463947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cigna Group [CI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $354.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cigna Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Group is set at 7.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.02.

Trading performance analysis for CI stock

Cigna Group [CI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, CI shares gained by 0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Cigna Group [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 292.42, while it was recorded at 302.91 for the last single week of trading, and 282.15 for the last 200 days.

Cigna Group [CI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cigna Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Cigna Group [CI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cigna Group posted 4.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Group go to 11.22%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cigna Group [CI]

The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.