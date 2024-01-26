Carrier Global Corp [CARR] moved up 2.44: Why It’s Important

Carrier Global Corp [NYSE: CARR] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 2.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.31. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Carrier Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Advisory.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, will release its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 and host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The webcast and presentation will be available at ir.carrier.com. To listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call. A recording will be archived and available for replay later on the site.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3030119 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carrier Global Corp stands at 1.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.71%.

The market cap for CARR stock reached $47.25 billion, with 834.66 million shares outstanding and 778.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 3030119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corp [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $60.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corp is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.04, while it was recorded at 55.88 for the last single week of trading, and 51.33 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Carrier Global Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carrier Global Corp posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corp go to 9.80%.

Insider trade positions for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]

The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.