American Rebel Holdings Inc [AREB] Stock trading around $0.38 per share: What’s Next?

American Rebel Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AREB] gained 44.45% on the last trading session, reaching $0.38 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:42 AM that American Rebel Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, and American Rebel Beer, announced its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and contains additional information and is posted at https://americanrebel.com/.

If compared to the average trading volume of 314.41K shares, AREB reached a trading volume of 7789075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Rebel Holdings Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

American Rebel Holdings Inc [AREB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.23. With this latest performance, AREB shares gained by 28.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for American Rebel Holdings Inc [AREB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3059, while it was recorded at 0.2806 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6765 for the last 200 days.

American Rebel Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

The top three institutional holders of AREB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AREB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AREB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.