why TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $77.72

TotalEnergies SE ADR [NYSE: TTE] jumped around 0.97 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $64.24 at the close of the session, up 1.53%. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 2:42 AM that Germany: TotalEnergies Acquires Kyon Energy, a Leading German Battery Storage Developer.

Regulatory News:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

As part of its development as an integrated power player in Germany, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) has signed an agreement to acquire from its three founders the entire share capital of Kyon Energy, one of the leading developers of battery storage systems in the country. The consideration consists of a €90 million upfront payment, plus some earn out payments linked to the achievement of development targets.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, TTE reached a trading volume of 3297486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $77.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE ADR is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

How has TTE stock performed recently?

TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, TTE shares dropped by -6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.79, while it was recorded at 63.72 for the last single week of trading, and 63.22 for the last 200 days.

TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TotalEnergies SE ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Earnings analysis for TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TotalEnergies SE ADR posted 2.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE ADR go to -7.10%.

Insider trade positions for TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE]

The top three institutional holders of TTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.