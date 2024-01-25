why Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $0.50

Acutus Medical Inc [NASDAQ: AFIB] jumped around 0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, up 30.59%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Acutus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Compared to the average trading volume of 639.50K shares, AFIB reached a trading volume of 9693384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFIB shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFIB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Acutus Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acutus Medical Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

How has AFIB stock performed recently?

Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.33. With this latest performance, AFIB shares gained by 18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2107, while it was recorded at 0.1818 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5910 for the last 200 days.

Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Acutus Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.85 and a Current Ratio set at 4.92.

Earnings analysis for Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acutus Medical Inc posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 157.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFIB.

Insider trade positions for Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB]

The top three institutional holders of AFIB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.