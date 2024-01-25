Wall Street Analyst Downgrade DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]. What else is Wall St. saying

DuPont de Nemours Inc [NYSE: DD] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -14.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $64.20. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 6:45 AM that DuPont Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Provides Initial First Quarter 2024 Outlook.

Schedules Quarterly Earnings Conference Call for February 6, 2024.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced preliminary financial results(1) for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, provided an initial outlook for the first quarter of 2024 and scheduled its fourth quarter 2023 quarterly earnings conference call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20716208 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DuPont de Nemours Inc stands at 1.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.35%.

The market cap for DD stock reached $27.61 billion, with 458.12 million shares outstanding and 428.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 20716208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $78.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-25-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 47.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

How has DD stock performed recently?

DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.15. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -13.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.77 for DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.05, while it was recorded at 72.06 for the last single week of trading, and 72.21 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DuPont de Nemours Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

Earnings analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc go to 10.19%.

Insider trade positions for DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]

The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.