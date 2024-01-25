Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNDX] is -8.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: SNDX] slipped around -1.52 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.71 at the close of the session, down -7.16%. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that on January 1, 2024 the Company granted inducement awards to purchase up to 8,600 shares of common stock to one new employee under the Company’s 2023 Inducement Plan. The stock options will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued service relationship with Syndax through the applicable vesting dates.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, SNDX reached a trading volume of 3381743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDX shares is $36.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52.

How has SNDX stock performed recently?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.96. With this latest performance, SNDX shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.82, while it was recorded at 20.76 for the last single week of trading, and 18.57 for the last 200 days.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.73 and a Current Ratio set at 9.73.

Earnings analysis for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNDX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDX.

Insider trade positions for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNDX]

The top three institutional holders of SNDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.