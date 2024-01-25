State Street Corp. [STT] fell -4.67% so far this year. What now?

State Street Corp. [NYSE: STT] price plunged by -0.15 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 7:35 AM that State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results today. The news release, presentation, and additional financial information can be accessed on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com. A conference call to discuss the firm’s financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET today, Friday, January 19, 2024. The call will be open to the public.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The conference call will be accessible via audio webcast on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com, and by telephone at (+1) 888 886 7786 (Conference ID# 39118546).

The one-year STT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.97. The average equity rating for STT stock is currently 2.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on State Street Corp. [STT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STT shares is $83.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STT stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for State Street Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for State Street Corp. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for STT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for STT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.28.

STT Stock Performance Analysis:

State Street Corp. [STT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, STT shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for State Street Corp. [STT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.28, while it was recorded at 74.45 for the last single week of trading, and 71.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into State Street Corp. Fundamentals:

State Street Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

STT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, State Street Corp. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for State Street Corp. go to 5.32%.

State Street Corp. [STT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.