RPC, Inc. [RES] Stock trading around $6.90 per share: What’s Next?

RPC, Inc. [NYSE: RES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.48%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM that RPC, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Thursday, January 25, 2024 before the market opens. In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company’s financial and operating results on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial toll-free (888) 440-5966, or (646) 960-0125 for international callers, and use conference ID number 9842359. For interested individuals unable to join by telephone, the call also will be broadcast and archived for 90 days on the Company’s investor website. Interested parties are encouraged to click on the webcast link 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Over the last 12 months, RES stock dropped by -19.67%. The one-year RPC, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.34. The average equity rating for RES stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.49 billion, with 216.61 million shares outstanding and 96.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, RES stock reached a trading volume of 3277925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RPC, Inc. [RES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RES shares is $8.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RES stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for RPC, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPC, Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RES in the course of the last twelve months was 5.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.11.

RES Stock Performance Analysis:

RPC, Inc. [RES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.48. With this latest performance, RES shares dropped by -7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for RPC, Inc. [RES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 6.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RPC, Inc. Fundamentals:

RPC, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.11 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

RES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RPC, Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RES.

RPC, Inc. [RES] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.