Progressive Corp. [PGR] Revenue clocked in at $58.66 billion, up 12.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Progressive Corp. [NYSE: PGR] jumped around 8.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $178.36 at the close of the session, up 4.72%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 8:01 AM that Progressive Reports December 2023 Results.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for December 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2023:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, PGR reached a trading volume of 4565822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Progressive Corp. [PGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $184.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Progressive Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progressive Corp. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.70.

How has PGR stock performed recently?

Progressive Corp. [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 14.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.23 for Progressive Corp. [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.55, while it was recorded at 171.80 for the last single week of trading, and 142.81 for the last 200 days.

Progressive Corp. [PGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Progressive Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for Progressive Corp. [PGR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Progressive Corp. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progressive Corp. go to 26.00%.

Insider trade positions for Progressive Corp. [PGR]

The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PGR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PGR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.