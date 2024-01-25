Market Analysts see Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] gaining to $67. Time to buy?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: CTSH] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $76.95. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Cognizant Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, will announce results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 after market close.

Following the release, Cognizant management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern) to discuss operating performance for the quarter. To participate in the conference call, domestic callers can dial 877-810-9510 and international callers can dial 201-493-6778 and provide the following conference passcode: Cognizant Call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3473244 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. stands at 1.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.47%.

The market cap for CTSH stock reached $38.58 billion, with 509.00 million shares outstanding and 500.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 3473244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $75.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.23.

How has CTSH stock performed recently?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.29 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.83, while it was recorded at 76.77 for the last single week of trading, and 67.49 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.23 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. go to 4.39%.

Insider trade positions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]

The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CTSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.