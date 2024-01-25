Market Analysts see Alaunos Therapeutics Inc [TCRT] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TCRT] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 45.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Alaunos Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Phase 1 Clinical Data and Continued Exploration of Strategic Alternatives.

Best Response to TCR-T.

TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial achieved an 87% disease control rate of eight evaluable patients with metastatic, refractory solid tumors; TCR-T cell therapy was well tolerated in all treated patients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17397395 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc stands at 28.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 27.22%.

The market cap for TCRT stock reached $44.54 million, with 240.41 million shares outstanding and 229.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, TCRT reached a trading volume of 17397395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alaunos Therapeutics Inc [TCRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCRT shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCRT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4454.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has TCRT stock performed recently?

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc [TCRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.84. With this latest performance, TCRT shares gained by 281.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.07 for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc [TCRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0855, while it was recorded at 0.1390 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2816 for the last 200 days.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc [TCRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.75 and a Current Ratio set at 2.75.

Earnings analysis for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc [TCRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCRT.

Insider trade positions for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc [TCRT]

