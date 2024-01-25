Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] Stock trading around $56.98 per share: What’s Next?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [NYSE: KNX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.35%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter 2023.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), one of North America’s largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, has released its earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The release is currently available on the Knight-Swift investor relations website: https://investor.knight-swift.com/ and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

The company will hold a conference call this afternoon at 4:30 PM EST to further discuss its results of operations for the quarter. The dial in number for this conference call is +1 (888) 886-7786 (Conference ID: 87611655). Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the company’s investor relations website and will be available to download prior to the scheduled conference time. To view the presentation, please visit http://investor.knight-swift.com “Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call Presentation.”.

Over the last 12 months, KNX stock dropped by -0.65%. The one-year Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.89. The average equity rating for KNX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.19 billion, with 160.71 million shares outstanding and 156.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, KNX stock reached a trading volume of 3155003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $64.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 172.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

KNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.35. With this latest performance, KNX shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.35, while it was recorded at 56.30 for the last single week of trading, and 54.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

KNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc go to 3.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] Institutonal Ownership Details

