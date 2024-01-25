BMO Capital Markets lifts Sempra [SRE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sempra [NYSE: SRE] plunged by -$1.61 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $70.11. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:47 PM that SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends.

The board of directors of Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has declared regular quarterly dividends for the preferred series stock of the company as follows:.

Sempra stock has also loss -4.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SRE stock has inclined by 2.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.39% and lost -6.18% year-on date.

The market cap for SRE stock reached $44.12 billion, with 628.67 million shares outstanding and 628.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, SRE reached a trading volume of 3462728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sempra [SRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRE shares is $82.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sempra shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sempra is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

SRE stock trade performance evaluation

Sempra [SRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, SRE shares dropped by -4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.17 for Sempra [SRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.71, while it was recorded at 71.92 for the last single week of trading, and 72.97 for the last 200 days.

Sempra [SRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sempra’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sempra [SRE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sempra posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sempra go to 4.14%.

Sempra [SRE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.