Baozun Inc ADR [BZUN] stock Upgrade by CLSA analyst, price target now $7

Baozun Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BZUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.01%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Baozun Announces US$20 million Share Repurchase Program.

Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun,” the “Company” or the “Group”), a leading brand e-commerce solution provider and digital commerce enabler in China, today announced that the Company’s board of directors has authorized the management to set up and implement a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its outstanding (i) American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing three Class A ordinary shares, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting from January 24, 2024, subject to the scope and limit of the general repurchase mandate granted by shareholders of the Company on June 15, 2023 and if passed, a similar repurchase mandate to be put forward to shareholders in the upcoming annual general meeting of the Company.

The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. After the publication of the annual results announcement of the Company on or before March 31, 2024, the management of Baozun may implement the share repurchase, including but not limited to implementing the share repurchase in accordance with plans under the Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s board of directors will keep reviewing the share repurchase program periodically. The Company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance. As at the date of this announcement, no share repurchase plan has been entered into and shareholders and prospective investors of the Company should note that there is no assurance of the timing, quantity or price of any share repurchase or whether the Company will make any repurchase at all. Shareholders and prospective investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Over the last 12 months, BZUN stock dropped by -67.33%. The one-year Baozun Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.86. The average equity rating for BZUN stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.76 million, with 55.97 million shares outstanding and 55.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 572.25K shares, BZUN stock reached a trading volume of 2984983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZUN shares is $4.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Baozun Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baozun Inc ADR is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.17.

Baozun Inc ADR [BZUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.01. With this latest performance, BZUN shares dropped by -9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for Baozun Inc ADR [BZUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Baozun Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baozun Inc ADR posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baozun Inc ADR go to 3.46%.

