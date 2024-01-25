Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] moved up 0.76: Why It’s Important

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [NYSE: SAN] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.00. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Santander US Middle-Income Survey Finds Majority of Americans Remained Optimistic in 2023, See Headwinds Ahead in 2024.

Holiday gift giving seen as a reflection of financial prosperity, with seven in 10 spending more or above 2022 levels.

Two-thirds expect the United States to enter recession in 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2996313 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Banco Santander S.A. ADR stands at 1.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.14%.

The market cap for SAN stock reached $63.76 billion, with 16.55 billion shares outstanding and 15.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 2996313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $5.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. ADR is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64.

How has SAN stock performed recently?

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.49.

Earnings analysis for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR go to 16.97%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]

The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.