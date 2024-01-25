Amphenol Corp. [APH] Revenue clocked in at $12.55 billion, up 1.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Amphenol Corp. [NYSE: APH] jumped around 2.72 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $100.66 at the close of the session, up 2.78%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Amphenol Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:.

Record Sales of $3.33 billion, up 3% in U.S. dollars and down 1% organically compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 6498677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amphenol Corp. [APH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $104.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Amphenol Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corp. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

How has APH stock performed recently?

Amphenol Corp. [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.76 for Amphenol Corp. [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.47, while it was recorded at 98.18 for the last single week of trading, and 85.15 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corp. [APH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amphenol Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.17.

Earnings analysis for Amphenol Corp. [APH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amphenol Corp. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corp. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amphenol Corp. [APH]

The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.