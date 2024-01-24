why Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.73

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: MLCO] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 8.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.91. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Melco Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Total operating revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were US$1.02 billion, representing an increase of approximately 321% from US$241.8 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations following the relaxation of COVID-19 related restrictions in Macau in January 2023 and the opening of Studio City Phase 2.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3283019 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR stands at 5.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.53%.

The market cap for MLCO stock reached $3.46 billion, with 445.10 million shares outstanding and 436.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, MLCO reached a trading volume of 3283019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $11.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15.

How has MLCO stock performed recently?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 7.60 for the last single week of trading, and 10.49 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Earnings analysis for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]

