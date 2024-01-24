Market Analysts see T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] gaining to $160. Time to buy?

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] loss -0.39% or -0.64 points to close at $163.74 with a heavy trading volume of 6189459 shares. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 3:15 PM that Governor Justice and T-Mobile Announce $200+ Million in Completed Network Upgrades for West Virginia.

The Un-carrier’s commitment to West Virginia brings new opportunities to the Mountain State, introducing 5G and fixed wireless access to many areas for the first time while also bolstering 4G LTE coverage.

During a press event at the West Virginia State Capitol today, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, along with T-Mobile executive Edwige Robinson, highlighted the impact of a $200 million investment from T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) in the Mountain State.

The daily chart for TMUS points out that the company has recorded 15.82% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 6189459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $181.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for TMUS stock

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.84 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.07, while it was recorded at 164.49 for the last single week of trading, and 143.79 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 67.98%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.