International Business Machines Corp. [NYSE: IBM] gained 0.64% or 1.11 points to close at $173.94 with a heavy trading volume of 3974202 shares. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 12:01 AM that Sevilla FC Transforms the Player Recruitment Process with the Power of IBM watsonx Generative AI.

Sevilla FC introduce Scout Advisor, an innovative tool built on IBM’s watsonx platform, to enhance player recruitment process.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“Scout Advisor” is designed to unlock the full potential of Sevilla FC extensive players database to create new competitive advantages.

The daily chart for IBM points out that the company has recorded 24.65% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, IBM reached to a volume of 3974202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $160.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corp. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.82 for International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.23, while it was recorded at 170.23 for the last single week of trading, and 142.80 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

International Business Machines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Business Machines Corp. posted 3.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.6/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corp. go to 2.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]

The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IBM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.