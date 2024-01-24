Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] Stock trading around $92.56 per share: What’s Next?

Glaukos Corporation [NYSE: GKOS] plunged by -$0.67 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $92.56. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Glaukos Announces Preliminary, Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Net Sales and Reaffirms 2024 Revenue Guidance.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced its preliminary, unaudited net sales for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Preliminary and unaudited total net sales for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 are expected to be in excess of $81 million and $313 million, respectively.

Glaukos Corporation stock has also gained 3.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GKOS stock has inclined by 36.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.74% and gained 16.44% year-on date.

The market cap for GKOS stock reached $4.52 billion, with 47.75 million shares outstanding and 46.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 715.53K shares, GKOS reached a trading volume of 8922227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GKOS shares is $93.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GKOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Glaukos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glaukos Corporation is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GKOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17.

GKOS stock trade performance evaluation

Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, GKOS shares gained by 16.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GKOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.00 for Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.73, while it was recorded at 91.45 for the last single week of trading, and 68.51 for the last 200 days.

Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Glaukos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.36 and a Current Ratio set at 5.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Glaukos Corporation posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GKOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Glaukos Corporation go to 8.00%.

Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GKOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GKOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GKOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.