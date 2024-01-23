why Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.83

Infosys Ltd ADR [NYSE: INFY] slipped around -0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $19.87 at the close of the session, down -0.60%. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 11:49 PM that Infosys, a Top 3 IT services brand globally. Leads the IT services industry with the fastest CAGR in brand value over 5 years. Infosys’ Salil Parekh is the no.1 IT services CEO in Brand Guardianship Index 2024.

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized as the Top 3 IT services brand globally and the fastest growing IT services brand over a 5 year period, according to Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation firm, in its Brand Finance Global 500 2024 report. Infosys brand value has more than doubled in last 5 years, and at over US$14 billion in 2024, Infosys is ranked as #145 most valuable brand in the world.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Infosys’ Chief Executive Officer, Salil Parekh, tops the IT services ranking in Brand Finance’s Brand Guardianship Index (BGI) 2024 for the role of CEO as brand custodian and steward of long-term shareholder value. The Index is based on Brand Finance’s analysis of current perceptions, tangible results of these perceptions, and investments made to support future performance.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 5753822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $19.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Infosys Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Ltd ADR is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 28.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.97.

How has INFY stock performed recently?

Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.07 for Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.05, while it was recorded at 19.74 for the last single week of trading, and 16.85 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Infosys Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.97.

Earnings analysis for Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infosys Ltd ADR posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Ltd ADR go to 14.80%.

Insider trade positions for Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]

The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INFY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INFY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.