Market cap of fuboTV Inc [FUBO] reaches 799.37M – now what?

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] jumped around 0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.73 at the close of the session, up 5.00%. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Fubo to Participate in 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will present and host one-on-one meetings at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

26th Annual Needham Growth Conference, NYCDate: January 17, 2024Fireside Chat: 10:15 a.m. ETWebcast Links: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham134/fubo/2245496 or https://ir.fubo.tv/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.81M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 12305095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about fuboTV Inc [FUBO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

How has FUBO stock performed recently?

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -21.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.46 for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 2.40 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

fuboTV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings analysis for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, fuboTV Inc posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUBO.

Insider trade positions for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]

The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FUBO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FUBO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.