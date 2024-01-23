Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] Stock trading around $124.75 per share: What’s Next?

Coinbase Global Inc [NASDAQ: COIN] gained 0.33% or 0.41 points to close at $124.75 with a heavy trading volume of 16481729 shares. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Hut 8 Announces US$65 Million Amended and Restated Credit Facility with Coinbase.

The New Loan is expected to be used for general corporate purposes and funded at or shortly following closing.

The daily chart for COIN points out that the company has recorded 23.20% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.18M shares, COIN reached to a volume of 16481729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $124.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc is set at 10.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.07.

Trading performance analysis for COIN stock

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.63. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -18.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.98, while it was recorded at 129.52 for the last single week of trading, and 88.47 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coinbase Global Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -220.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COIN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]

