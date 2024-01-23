Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] Revenue clocked in at $134.27 million, up 42.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Ardelyx Inc [NASDAQ: ARDX] price surged by 6.52 percent to reach at $0.54. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 7:56 AM that Ardelyx, Inc. Reports Employment Inducement Grants.

Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s first date of employment, and the remaining 75% of shares vesting monthly thereafter. Each RSU vests over four years, with 25% vesting on the first company designated quarterly RSU vest date following the first anniversary of the employee’s first day of employment and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter. Each stock option has a 10-year term and each option and RSU is subject to the terms and conditions of the company’s 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan and the award agreement covering the grant.

The one-year ARDX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.44. The average equity rating for ARDX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

ARDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 32.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.55 for Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 8.49 for the last single week of trading, and 4.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ardelyx Inc Fundamentals:

Ardelyx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.35 and a Current Ratio set at 5.54.

ARDX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ardelyx Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.