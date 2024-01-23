Agilon Health Inc [AGL] is -46.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agilon Health Inc [NYSE: AGL] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.72. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 6:05 AM that agilon health Announces Tim Bensley to Retire as CFO.

agilon health, Inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, today announced that Timothy Bensley has informed the company of his intent to retire from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) during 2024, which agilon expects to take place within the next nine months. The search for a new CFO has been initiated, and Bensley has agreed to remain as CFO through this process and serve in a consulting role through the transition.

“I want to thank Tim for his leadership over the past three years at agilon health, and for the impact he has had on our company, our physician partners, and the communities we serve,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. “Tim helped advance our finance function and was key in agilon’s transition to become a publicly traded company in 2021. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”.

Agilon Health Inc stock has also loss -8.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGL stock has declined by -65.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.36% and lost -46.45% year-on date.

The market cap for AGL stock reached $2.73 billion, with 412.38 million shares outstanding and 299.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, AGL reached a trading volume of 7602686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $12.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Agilon Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilon Health Inc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

Agilon Health Inc [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.94. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -48.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.70 for Agilon Health Inc [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.02, while it was recorded at 6.91 for the last single week of trading, and 17.57 for the last 200 days.

Agilon Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agilon Health Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -55.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGL.

The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.